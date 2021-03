14-year-old Zaraya Marie Manderville is missing from Apopka and was least seen Sunday evening.

According to police, Manderville was last seen at the Borga Court in the Country Address Subdivision.

Manderville has long black hair that could be in a pony tail and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

If you have information on her, please contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1771 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).