Halifax Health may give $10,000 bonuses to new hires from career fair

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Halifax Health announced the company may give new hires from a career fair a $10,000 bonus.

Officials said the event will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday and will be named March Madness Nursing Career Fair.

The event will be held on the second floor terrace of Blue Flame inside The DAYTONA hotel.

Halifax Health said it is looking for experienced nurses, new nurses and nursing graduates.

Hiring managers will interview the candidates at the event.

Officials said qualified nurses who are hired may also be eligible for a $10,000 signing bonus.

Anyone interested in attending the event can call 386-425-5847 or send an email to Lacey.Smith@halifax.org.