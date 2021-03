One person is dead after a train hit a car in Kissimmee on Thursday night.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person is dead after a train hit a car in Kissimmee on Thursday night.

Police said a call to dispatchers reported the incident happened around 6:15 p.m. as the car was heading westbound.

Investigators said the crash happened in the area of East Vine Street.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.