Osceola deputies search for missing man

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola deputies are searching for a missing man who was last seen in southwest Kissimmee.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old James Pillow was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday on the 2200 block of Sheboygan Place.

Family members said Pillow has not returned home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Pillow is known to go 7-Eleven, WaWa, Dollar General and other stores in the area.

He was last seen wearing a blue robe and blue plaid pants, according to investigators.

Deputies said anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 407-348-2222.