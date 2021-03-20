Man accused of pointing gun at Ocala officer

Trevor Henderson, 32, was arrested on Friday after he was accused of pointing a gun at an Ocala police officer, according to investigators.

Police said officers responded to downtown Ocala on Magnolia Avenue after a report of a drunk person.

Officers said they noticed a man and woman appear to be extremely intoxicated.

The woman told police she and her boyfriend went downtown to have drinks after a rough week, officers said.

Henderson and his girlfriend were slurring their words, according to police.

Investigators said the officer offered the couple a ride home.

Authorities said the officer dropped the couple off at the woman’s home.

Police said as the officers were leaving the area one investigator heard a loud male voice and a loud crash.

One officer said when he went to the front door he noticed a struggle between the couple.

After a knock on the door, the woman answered the door and said she and her boyfriend were just talking, according to police.

During the conversation between the woman and the officer, police said Henderson loaded a round and pointed a Springfield XDS 9mm handgun at the investigator.

The officer was able to tackle Henderson and get the gun away from the suspect.

Henderson was quickly arrested.

No one was injured in the incident.