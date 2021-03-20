South Daytona police investigate shooting that left man injured

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. – South Daytona police are investigating a shooting Saturday that left one person injured.
Police said officers are investigating the shooting in the 2400 block of U.S. 1.
The 43-year-old male victim was brought to an emergency room by friends, police said. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
Police said the suspect vehicle is possibly a black Ford full-size truck.
The investigation is still active and detectives are interviewing witnesses at this time, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.
Suspect vehicle in shooting. Call 911 if seen.