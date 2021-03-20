photo
South Daytona police investigate shooting that left man injured

Officers investigate shooting on U.S. 1

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. – South Daytona police are investigating a shooting Saturday that left one person injured.

Police said officers are investigating the shooting in the 2400 block of U.S. 1.

The 43-year-old male victim was brought to an emergency room by friends, police said. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police said the suspect vehicle is possibly a black Ford full-size truck.

The investigation is still active and detectives are interviewing witnesses at this time, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

