The Weekly: Central Florida theme parks continue to have success amid pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – It has been one year since Walt Disney World announced it would close its theme parks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Its competitors followed suit, but those parks have since reopened with reduced capacity and safety guidelines.

Retired UCF professor of theme park management, Dr. Duncan Dickson, joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to talk about the past year and its impact on Central Florida’s biggest economic engine.

Dickson talks about Universal’s upcoming attractions, including the new “Epic Universe” park.

He also explains why the success of the theme parks is key for Central Florida.

