Deputies searching for 59-year-old man in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 59-year-old Wendell Jackson, who was last seen at his home Sunday morning.

Authorities said Jackson was last seen at 3680 NE 41st Street around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning. He left his home possibly without any shoes or personal belongings, according to reports.

Authorities said he has a medical history of dementia and Alzheimers.

Jackson weighs around 150 pounds, is six feet and two inches and has salt and pepper short hair.

Deputies ask if you have information on Jackson to contact law enforcement immediately.

