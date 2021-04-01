Amber Alert issued for 2 missing kids from Columbia County

An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children from Columbia County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are searching for 4-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children from Columbia County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are searching for 4-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans.

FDLE said Jaxson Evans was last seen wearing an orange shirt and Lucy Evans was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Investigators said there were last seen in the area of Southwest Birch Place in Lake City.

PLEASE SHARE!



FL AMBER Alert for 4yo Jaxson Evans & 2yo Lucy Evans. Last seen 200 block of SW Birch Place, Lake City. May be w/ 24yo David Evans & 23yo Sydni Jones. May be in silver Dodge Stratus, FL tag IS08VN. Have info? Contact Columbia Co. SO at 386-752-7015 or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/wHnGPpkX9O — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 1, 2021

Officers said the kids may be in the company of David Evans and Sydni Jones.

David Evans was last seen wearing a blue shirt and tan pants. Jones was last seen wearing a black shirt with denim pants.

David Evans has a blonde goatee beard.

FDLE said they may be traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus with the Florida tag of IS08VN.