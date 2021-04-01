photo
Amber Alert issued for 2 missing kids from Columbia County

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children from Columbia County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are searching for 4-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans.

FDLE said Jaxson Evans was last seen wearing an orange shirt and Lucy Evans was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Investigators said there were last seen in the area of Southwest Birch Place in Lake City.

Officers said the kids may be in the company of David Evans and Sydni Jones.

David Evans was last seen wearing a blue shirt and tan pants. Jones was last seen wearing a black shirt with denim pants.

David Evans has a blonde goatee beard.

FDLE said they may be traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus with the Florida tag of IS08VN.

