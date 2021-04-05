1 person dead in 3 car accident in Volusia County

One person is dead and two others are injured after a car accident involving three cars happened Sunday evening in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on State Road 40 and Check Station Road. One car, heading eastbound, traveled into the westbound lane and hit the front of a truck, according to Troopers.

The truck that got hit had a wheel chair in the bed of it, and the wheel chair was ejected from the bed of the truck and hit the car traveling behind it in the westbound lane, according to Troopers.

Authorities said that the passenger in the truck died at the scene of the crash, and the driver of the car and the driver of the truck were transported to Halifax Medican Center with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.