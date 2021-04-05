Driver of stolen vehicle arrested after pursuit, Ocala police say

A driver of a stolen vehicle out of Gainesville was arrested after being stopped on a pursuit by officers from the Ocala Police Department, according to police.

After unsuccessful attempts to stop the vehicle using stop sticks, the vehicle entered I-75 northbound, where it tried to pursue away from members of the Ocala Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was ultimately stopped after a deputy used a PIT maneuver and the driver was taken to Marion County Jail, according to authorities.