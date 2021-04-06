Inmate stabs deputy to death at Georgia jail, officials say

MARIETTA, Ga. – A sheriff’s deputy has been stabbed to death by an inmate who who took the lawman’s knife from him at a Georgia jail, officials said.

Another law officer was injured but later released from a hospital.

Authorities said the stabbing happened early Tuesday at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Deputy Christopher Knight was stabbed in the neck and died.

Authorities said inmate Albert Booze grabbed the knife as he was being placed on a suicide watch after saying he wanted to harm himself.

Knight had just turned 30 and leaves behind a 2-year-old child.