Verizon recalls 2.5 million hotspots that can overheat

HOUSTON – Click2Houston is reporting Verizon is recalling 2.5 million Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots because the lithium-ion battery in the hotspots can overheat posing fire and burn hazards.

The company has received 15 reports of the devices overheating, including six reports of fire damage to bedding or flooring and two reports of minor burn injuries.

Many students received these hotspots for virtual learning. If your child got one from school, contact the school for instructions on how to receive a free replacement device and return the recalled Ellipsis Jetpacks.

In the meantime, Verizon says you should unplug it and store it in on a hard top surface with adequate ventilation. If you must use it for internet access until you get a replacement, Verizon says you should allow the device to update. That will prevent it from charging while it is plugged in and powered on. There are more safety instructions here.

Ad

The recalled Jetpacks are dark navy plastic oval devices that are about 3.5 inches wide and 2.25 inches tall. “Verizon” is printed below the digital display window on the front of the device. The charger provided with the recalled Jetpacks has a sticker on the wire that states: Compatible: FWC MHS900L, Model: FWCR900TVL, DC151030.

They were sold at Verizon stores nationwide, and other stores and to school districts nationwide and online at www.verizon.com from April 2017 through March 2021 between $50 to $150.

Call Verizon to get a free replacement

Call Verizon toll-free at 855-205-2627 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET or go online at www.EllipsisJetpackRecall.expertinquiry.com or www.verizon.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.