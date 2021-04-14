Arrest made in connection to double homicide in Seminole County

An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of Tiffany Church and the homicide of her boyfriend Trodarius Rainey, according to Seminole County Court Records.

SANFORD, Fla. – An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of Tiffany Church and the homicide of her boyfriend Trodarius Rainey, according to Seminole County Court Records.

Edgar Levern Lemon Jr. is facing a charge of accessory after the fact homicide and destruction of evidence.

On Jan. 2, Rainey was found at Lake Jesup Park.

On Jan. 5, Church was found in the area of 25th Street and Sanford Avenue.

Back in January, investigators said Rainey and Church were both shot to death.

Deputies believe the people who murdered Rainey and Church knew the victims.

According to court documents, Lemon Jr.’s phone was in the area of Lake Jesup Park, the location where Rainey’s body was found.

Court records show detectives believe Marqwone Lemon had already murdered Rainey and Church and sought help from his father Lemon Jr.

Investigators said they believe Lemon Jr. disposed of Rainey’s body at Lake Jesup Park.

The search for Rainey and Church started after the black Toyota Camry they were last seen in was found in the area of the 1900 block of Cameron Avenue in Sanford.

Cell records show Lemon Jr.’s phone was also in this area.

His fingerprints were also left in the car, according to court records.

News 6 reached out to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office to get a status update on Marqwone Lemon. We have not heard back from them at this time.