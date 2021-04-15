Woman rushed to hospital as fire rips through Winter Springs apartment complex

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after a fire broke out at a Winter Springs apartment complex, prompting authorities to evacuate 12 units.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. at the Seville on the Green apartments on Sheoah Boulevard.

[TRENDING: Hilarious: Women try to get baby gator out of house | Disney changes ‘look’ for cast members | Meteor lights up Fla. sky]

Crews from Seminole County, Longwood and Lake Mary battled the blaze, bringing it under control in about 50 minutes, officials said.

Ad

The woman’s injuries and condition have not been released.

One resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, and another resident suffered an elbow injury, officials said.

Fire officials said 15 residents have displaced from their homes due to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.