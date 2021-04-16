Local News

Belleview police search for missing, endangered 72-year-old man

James Daniel Bryant last seen Thursday afternoon

Brenda Argueta
, Digital Journalist

Marion County
James Daniel Bryant. (Image: Belleview Police Department) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Marion County are searching for a missing and endangered 72-year-old man who is without his medication, according to the Belleview Police Department.

The department said James Daniel Bryant was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 6250 SE 112th Street in Belleview.

The department described Bryant as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 135 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a tan hat, blue and gray shirt, black shorts and gray tennis shoes.

He has a condition that requires medication and he does not have the medication with him, according to police.

Anyone with information on where Bryant may be is asked to call 911.

