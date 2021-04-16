Seminole County opening antibody infusion center for COVID patients. Here’s how it works

SANFORD, Fla. – Leaders in Seminole County are opening a first-of-its-kind treatment center designed to help coronavirus patients who are at risk of worsening conditions.

The True Health COVID-19 Infusion Center will begin treatments Monday at 4240 N. U.S. Highway 17-92, which is near Seminole County Fire Station 35.

“This facility can really be the difference between life and death,” said Alan Harris, Seminole County director of emergency management.

The facility uses monoclonal antibody infusion, an emergency treatment available to high-risk patients who have mild to moderate symptoms.

“They clone the antibodies and make large vats of it (and) put it in little tubes and we administer it to patients,” Medical Director Todd Husty said. “It’s as if you had COVID and already developed the antibodies.”

Officials said research shows that receiving the infusion will also lessen the risk of hospitalizations and decrease the risk of mortality.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 may be eligible to receive the monoclonal antibody infusion if they meet at least one of the following criteria:

65 years of age and older

55 years of age and older and have co-morbidities (cardiovascular disease, hypertension, or COPD, etc.)

Anyone with BMI over 35, chronic kidney disease, diabetes or immunosuppressive treatment

Ages 12-17 weighing more than 88 pounds and have sickle cell disease, congenital or acquired heart disease, neurodevelopmental disorders, asthma or dependent on items like tracheostomy or gastrostomy

The infusion center is available to both insured and uninsured patients.

To inquire about an appointment, visit mytruehealth.org/covid-19-updates or call 407-322-8645.