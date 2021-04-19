Flagler County deputies arrest 2 following alleged mental health incidents

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office took two people into custody late last week after incidents that could have stemmed from mental health issues.

On Thursday, deputies took into custody a man who had multiple firearms and bullet holes inside his home at 1730 Berrybush Street, deputies said.

The man was secured under a Baker Act and transported to Halifax Hospital, deputies said. The man revealed he was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was having flashbacks, deputies said.

On Saturday, deputies said they arrested Joseph Bourke, who allegedly was threatening to harm his ex-girlfriend and would attempt “suicide by cop” if she called law enforcement.

Deputies said they went to his house at 130 Breeze Hill Lane, and after attempting to persuade Bourke to come outside, they struck him with a non-lethal round to immobilize him.

Deputies said Bourke was constantly running in and out of his home and hanging on windows to engage with deputies.

Bourke, who has a criminal history with Flagler County dating back to 2008 for multiple charges, was charged for written threats to kill and domestic battery, deputies said.

He is being held on $15,000 bond, according to deputies.