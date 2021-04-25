Orlando Police Department investigating shooting, car crash

The Orlando Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired and a vehicle crash that took place Saturday morning.

Police said after witnesses observed multiple vehicles involved in a shooting at Grant Street and Oak Park Way, one of the vehicles crashed in front of Rosehill Preserve, causing the car to flip and become engulfed in flames.

Nobody suffered any life-threatening injuries and there are no reported injuries from the shooting, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

