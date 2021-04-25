The Movement Coalition honors lives lost to police violence

The Movement Coalition hosted a rally in front of Orlando City Hall Saturday afternoon, honoring lives lost to police violence.

Members of the community paid respects to families impacted by police brutality and racial injustice in a rally that was called “Don’t Forget Us!”

The organizers built an exhibit called the “Hall of Injustice Memorial.” It displayed dozens of people who died at the hands of police locally and nationwide.

The family members of AJ Crooms and Sincere Pierce spoke at the Rally. Crooms and Pierce are the two teens killed by police during a traffic stop in Cocoa on Nov. 13.

Deputies pulled them over because they thought the vehicle was stolen. Reports show the car driven by Crooms looked similar to a vehicle that was reported stolen, but it was not the same car.

The Brevard and Seminole County state’s attorney announced Wednesday charges won’t be filed against the deputy who shot and killed the teens.

Event organizer Luis Berrios said the heartbroken families opened up about their pain and continued to call on officials to bring Crooms and Pierce justice.

“There are a lot of accusations, but there’s never been any proof to back up the accusations that led to the murder of the young men,” Berrios said. “So that’s the most important thing. Where’s the proof? Where’s the footage? Where’s the bodycam?”