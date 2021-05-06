Asian-owned restaurants you can support in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re looking for a refreshing boba tea to sip on after you slurp down a tasty bowl of pho, there are plenty of Asian-owned restaurants in Orlando to help you meet those foodie goals.

Orlando even has its own cultural hub, formerly known as Little Vietnam, in the Mills 50 district where you can find Asian supermarkets, cuisine from a variety of countries, Eastern medicine spots and several other shops that help enhance the experience.

The influence of Asian-American and Pacific Islander business owners goes well beyond that area and expands to other parts of the region as well.

To help highlight those entrepreneurs during AAPI Heritage Month, we’ve put together this list of Asian-owned restaurants in Central Florida.

Chuan Lu Garden: Those looking for Sichuan-style Chinese cuisine need not look further, this restaurant was named runner up in the Orlando Sentinel’s Foodie Awards. 1101 E Colonial Drive, Orlando.

DOMU: While ramen is the main dish here, the crispy wings coated with kimchi butter sauce have proved popular as well. 3201 Corrine Drive site 100 and 7600 Dr. Phillips Boulevard, both in Orlando.

Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi: Fish are flown in from Japan to this Dr. Phillips restaurant. Talk about authentic. 7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando.

