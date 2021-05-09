Missing child alert: St. Johns County deputies need help to locate 13-year-old girl

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey of St. Johns, according to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Bailey was last seen in the area of the 700 block of North Durbin Parkway at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Bailey is reportedly 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has blonde hair with green eyes and was last seen wearing a white cheer shirt, black or blue shorts and black shoes, deputies said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or 911.