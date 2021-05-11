WATCH LIVE: Boy arrested on murder charge in classmate’s death due in Volusia County court

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The 14-year-old accused of killing his 13-year-old classmate in St. Johns County is due in court Tuesday, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported.

Aiden Fucci, who is in custody with the Department of Juvenile Justice, is expected to appear before Circuit Judge Michael Orfinger at 8:30 a.m. in Volusia County. Fucci was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in Tristyn Bailey’s death. It’s unclear if Fucci will be charged as an adult.

The St. Johns County sheriff said the charges against Fucci could change.

The sheriff’s office announced Fucci’s arrest a little more than 24 hours after Bailey was reported missing.

Police say investigators zeroed in on Fucci after her body was found in a wooded area.

“Based on the discovery of the body and admissions during questioning, we refocused our investigative efforts,” the sheriff’s office said.

Since then, investigators have spent hours searching Fucci’s home.

The sheriff’s office said investigators found several pieces of evidence at the house. They are also looking into any potential evidence on social media.

The sheriff confirmed the two teenagers went to the same school, Patriot Oaks Academy.

Bailey’s body was found in a wooded area about 6 p.m. Sunday by a neighbor who was out for a stroll, about eight hours after the girl’s family called 911 to report her missing, the sheriff said. Authorities did not specify where exactly the discovery was made.

A cause of death has not yet been released.