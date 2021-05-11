Partly Cloudy icon
77º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Volusia Schools one step closer to making masks optional

Official vote will likely be held on June 14

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Tags: 
Volusia County
,
Education
The Volusia County School Board took another step toward making masks optional on Tuesday night.
The Volusia County School Board took another step toward making masks optional on Tuesday night. (Volusia County School Board)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County School Board took another step toward making masks optional on Tuesday night.

The latest move was announced at a school board meeting.

[RELATED: Masks will be optional at Lake County schools starting this summer]

An official vote on whether to make masks optional will likely be held on June 14.

On Monday, Lake County Schools announced masks are not required on campus starting in the summer.

[RELATED: UCF no longer requiring masks on campus effective immediately]

The University of Central Florida also announced masks are no longer required, but that face coverings will be encouraged.

School mask policies were also discussed in Brevard and Seminole counties on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: