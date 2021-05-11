Volusia Schools one step closer to making masks optional

The Volusia County School Board took another step toward making masks optional on Tuesday night.

The latest move was announced at a school board meeting.

An official vote on whether to make masks optional will likely be held on June 14.

UPDATE: Volusia County School Board @volusiaschools moves to amend mandatory mask policy for staff and students. The move was met by screams in the crowd from some parents. Official vote will likely be June 14th. @news6wkmg — Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) May 11, 2021

On Monday, Lake County Schools announced masks are not required on campus starting in the summer.

The University of Central Florida also announced masks are no longer required, but that face coverings will be encouraged.

School mask policies were also discussed in Brevard and Seminole counties on Tuesday night.