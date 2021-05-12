Lake County 4th grader honored for saving teacher from stroke

ALTOONA, Fla. – It’s a day 9-year-old Harper Doty will never forget, the day her 4th grade teacher, Randy Lovoy, had a stroke in his classroom at Altoona School.

“All of the sudden, in his chair, he was like his feet moved like that, and back and forth and all of the sudden, bam!” Harper said.

Harper and her classmates immediately got up to help Lovoy and right away, she grabbed his radio to page the front office.

“It was kind of odd. I didn’t know what was going on because I’ve never seen some have a stroke before,” she said.

Lovoy had the stroke on Aug. 27 right at the end of the school day. Principal Walter Schmidt ran to his classroom on that day after he got a page on his radio and called 911.

“EMTs were here in moment’s notice. We cleared a path for them in the driveway and before you know it, Mr. Lovoy was being wheeled out and taken over to this field to be life-flighted out,” Schmidt said.

Harper was honored by the Lake County Fire Rescue, and she received a certificate for her heroic actions. Harper said she’s glad Lovoy made a quick recovery and was able to come back to teach the week after his stroke.

“It feels good just seeing his smile and him not being in pain anymore,” she said.

Harper’s parents, William and Stephanie, said they couldn’t be more proud of their daughter.

“I’m extremely proud of her,” said William Doty, Harper’s dad.

Lovoy decided not to interview but mentioned he was thankful for the first responders, Harper, and his 4th graders for saving his life.