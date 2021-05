A fire destroyed an RV in Ocala on Sunday, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Authorities said a fire engulfed an RV in the 1700 block of Southeast 12th Avenue on Sunday afternoon, which was put out before becoming a threat to neighboring structures by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported, authorities said.