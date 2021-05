The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a 95-year-old man who went missing on Sunday.

Deputies are searching for Ralph Burley of Mount Dora, who was last seen leaving his residence at 3925 Branch Avenue for a church service at 9:20 a.m.

Burley left in a red 2018 Toyota Camry with a Florida license plate QRMZ04, deputies said.

Burley underwent brain surgery in February and struggles with memory issues, deputies said.