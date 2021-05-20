FBI arrests 19-year-old Osceola substitute teacher for distribution of child porn

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The FBI has arrested a 19-year-old substitute teacher in the Osceola County School district for distribution of child porn, court records show.

The district said Joshua Merced-Trychta was fired once he was arrested.

“This individual began working for us as a substitute teacher on Sept. 29, 2020, and the last day he worked for us according to our sub fill system was on April 14, 2021,” the district said in a statement.

School officials said his fingerprints were cleared when he was hired.

The district said they have not been informed of any students who were victimized.

Officials said he was a substitute teacher at the following schools: