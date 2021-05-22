3 people, including Marion County teacher, arrested in connection with Alachua County death

A Marion County teacher was one of three people arrested in connection with a murder in Alachua County on Monday, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

The teacher, 30-year-old Martesha Williams Johnson, along with 32-year-old Jasmine Webb and 36-year-old Doug Heath were taken into custody following the murder of 44-year-old Tyerune G. Blocker, deputies said.

Deputies said Webb, Heath and Johnson went to 1307 Northwest 223rd Lane in Brooker after an ongoing argument on social media and phone between Heath, Webb and a secondary victim.

Gunshots were fired from a vehicle Webb, Heath and Johnson were riding in, and all three fled the scene, deputies said.

The secondary victim was the intended target and was in close proximity to Blocker, deputies said.

Webb, Heath and Johnson have been charged with varying degrees of homicide, deputies said.

A math teacher at Fort King Middle School, Williams is on paid administration leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Marion County Schools.