Osceola County to relocate vaccination site starting Thursday

Osceola County’s COVID-19 vaccination site will be relocating to the Kissimmee Civic Center starting on Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County.

The site has currently operated at Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos Church in Kissimmee.

Vaccinations will be provided at the new location on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled at https://myvaccine.fl.gov. Those without an appointment will also be accommodated.

Currently, those 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Those below the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present to give consent at the time of the vaccination.

Residents who received their first vaccination at the church should report to the Kissimmee Civic Center for their second dose appointment on their originally scheduled day and time.