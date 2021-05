A Florida missing child alert has been issued for 14-year-old Christian Fraley from Jacksonville.

Authorities said Fraley was last seen in the area of the 11200 block of Emuness Road in Jacksonville. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants and red shoes, according to authorities.

If anyone has information on Fraley’s wherabouts, they are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.