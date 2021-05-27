4 arrested in stolen vehicles out of Jacksonville, Flagler deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two stolen vehicles out of Jacksonville were found in Flagler County with one car fleeing deputies and nearly hitting other vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of two stolen cars. Deputies said they located one car at a RaceTrac on State Road 100 with two men inside, identified as 29-year-old Deryl Bush and 35-year-old David Green.

The sheriff’s office said deputies tried to stop the vehicle and when deputies heard the engine rev, then the car accelerated forward and out of the parking lot. The car fled authorities and almost hit two vehicles before continuing on the roadway against traffic, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said another deputy in the area saw the suspect vehicle attempt to hit his patrol car before fleeing yet again. Deputies stopped pursuing and had air surveillance advise deputies of the stolen vehicle’s whereabouts. The stolen car was approaching St. John’s County, according to the sheriff’s office, when the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol took over to pursue the vehicle.

Both men face fleeing and eluding police and moving traffic violation charges. Bush, identified as the driver, is facing additional charges of grand theft of an automobile, aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Green faces charges of grand theft of an automobile, aggravated fleeing and eluding and felony violation of probation.

Before Flagler deputies found that stolen vehicle, they located the second stolen vehicle out of Jacksonville carrying three people at a RaceTrac in Palm Coast. Deputies identified the driver as 31-year-old Shawn Paul Vasquez and the two other passengers as 31-year-old Heidi Tindol and a 30-year-old man.

The car had a BB gun, two spoons with white and powdery residue, two glass smoking pipes, three credit cards belonging to other people and more than 30 used syringes, according to deputies. When asked about the vehicle, Vasquez told deputies the car belonged to a friend and he was driving it to take the other two passengers to a funeral in Miami. The 30-year-old man was released by authorities, but Vasquez and Tindol were arrested.

Vasquez was found with cocaine in his mouth when he was entering the jail and now faces possession of cocaine, introduction of contraband into a detention facility and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Tindol was arrested on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear on several drug possession charges.