Longwood police rescue 75-year-old man trapped under lawn mower

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Officers with the Longwood Police Department rescued a 75-year-old man who was trapped under a lawnmower on Thursday.

Police said around 11:25 a.m. officers and crews with the Longwood Fire Rescue responded to a drowning call on 1st place in Longwood.

Investigators said it was reported a 75-year-old man was riding a lawnmower and accidentally drove into a pond and got pinned under the mower.

Officers said they got to the scene and jumped into the water.

Police said three officers lifted the mower off the man and pulled him from the water.

The man was treated on scene by Longwood Fire Rescue.

An officer’s hands were burned in the incident, the officer was treated at an area medical center.