Monday Night Raw with fans returning to Amway Center this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Monday Night Raw with fans will return to the Amway Center in Orlando on Aug. 9.

WWE ran shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the Amway Center, but fans were not allowed to attend.

Tickets for the Aug. 9 show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 11.

The show in August will take place two weeks before WWE’s SummerSlam.

For pro wrestling fans who have not been keeping up with the current product here is a list of champions on the show:

WWE Champion: Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Champion: Rhea Ripley

United States Champion: Sheamus

Raw Tag Team Champions: AJ Sytles and Omos

The WWE also announced show dates for five other events in Florida: