Mostly Cloudy icon
86º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Monday Night Raw with fans returning to Amway Center this summer

Tickets for Aug. 9 show will go on sale on June 11

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Tags: 
pro wrestling
,
wwe
,
wrestling
,
entertainment
Monday Night Raw with fans will return to the Amway Center in Orlando on Aug. 9.
Monday Night Raw with fans will return to the Amway Center in Orlando on Aug. 9. (Business Wire via AP PHotos)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Monday Night Raw with fans will return to the Amway Center in Orlando on Aug. 9.

WWE ran shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the Amway Center, but fans were not allowed to attend.

Tickets for the Aug. 9 show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 11.

[TRENDING: Why a son was ticketed for accidentally running over his dad | Residents on secret ‘difficult list’ | Who’s getting pulled over in Fla.?]

The show in August will take place two weeks before WWE’s SummerSlam.

For pro wrestling fans who have not been keeping up with the current product here is a list of champions on the show:

  • WWE Champion: Bobby Lashley
  • Raw Women’s Champion: Rhea Ripley
  • United States Champion: Sheamus
  • Raw Tag Team Champions: AJ Sytles and Omos

The WWE also announced show dates for five other events in Florida:

  • Friday Night SmackDown will take place on Aug. 6 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa
  • SuperShow will take place on Aug. 7 at the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers
  • SuperShow will take place on Aug. 8 at the Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville
  • Friday Night Smackdown will take place on Sept. 3 at the Vy Star Veterans Memoria Arena in Jacksonville
  • Monday Night Raw will take place on Sept. 6 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: