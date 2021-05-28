Monday Night Raw with fans returning to Amway Center this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Monday Night Raw with fans will return to the Amway Center in Orlando on Aug. 9.
WWE ran shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the Amway Center, but fans were not allowed to attend.
Tickets for the Aug. 9 show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 11.
The show in August will take place two weeks before WWE’s SummerSlam.
For pro wrestling fans who have not been keeping up with the current product here is a list of champions on the show:
- WWE Champion: Bobby Lashley
- Raw Women’s Champion: Rhea Ripley
- United States Champion: Sheamus
- Raw Tag Team Champions: AJ Sytles and Omos
The WWE also announced show dates for five other events in Florida:
- Friday Night SmackDown will take place on Aug. 6 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa
- SuperShow will take place on Aug. 7 at the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers
- SuperShow will take place on Aug. 8 at the Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville
- Friday Night Smackdown will take place on Sept. 3 at the Vy Star Veterans Memoria Arena in Jacksonville
- Monday Night Raw will take place on Sept. 6 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami