Ocala woman killed, Ocala man injured in crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 71-year-old Ocala woman was killed and a 71-year-old man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash around noon on Friday in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a 47-year-old Summerfield man was driving a SUV on 36th Avenue in the left lane.

The Summerfield man was approaching the intersection of 31st Street, according to FHP.

Troopers said the Ocala man was driving a sedan heading west on 31st street in the left lane and was approaching the intersection of 36th Avenue.

The Ocala man and the Summerfield man entered the intersection at the same time, according to troopers.

The front of the SUV hit the right side of the sedan.

The Summerfield man had minor injuries, the Ocala man was seriously injured and a 71-year-old woman who was a passenger in the sedan was killed in the crash, according to FHP.

Troopers said the crash is under investigation.