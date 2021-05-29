Will it rain this weekend in Central Florida for Memorial Day Weekend?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The high in Orlando maxed out at 93 on Friday.

Central Florida also has some showers on the radar to track as well.

The showers, after being dry for almost a month, have people asking if the holiday weekend will be a washout.

The short answer is no. The rain showers, and storms, will be developing along the Sea Breezes each afternoon.

The rain chance for Saturday is about 20%. Come Sunday the chances jump to 40%. Memorial Day Monday will also have a 40% chance of showers.

The temperatures will be the other side of the story. Our increased humidity, clouds, and rain showers will keep us high for getting too high.

The normal high this time of year is 90. Saturday we will hit 92, Sunday 91, and by Monday the high will be 90.

And remember, Hurricane Season 2021 begins on Tuesday.