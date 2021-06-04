2 shot at South Daytona apartment complex, police say

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. – Two people were shot early Friday at a South Daytona apartment complex, and the suspected shooter was detained by police, authorities said.

The double shooting was reported at 1:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Palmetto Avenue.

South Daytona police said the shooting took place in the parking lot of the complex.

The victims, in their 30s, were taken to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, according to police, who said they were expected to survive.

Police said the suspected shooter was detained and was being questioned by detectives.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477.