Florida man hits girl with cup, attempts to pull her out of car in road rage incident, police say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A man threw a cup at another car in a road rage incident, hit a girl sitting in the passenger seat and later tried to pull her out through a window, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The department said 40-year-old Christopher Nelson Velez was driving recklessly near another car in Punta Gorda Wednesday morning when Velez and the other driver “exchanged words and ‘fingers.’” Police said the two vehicles were still traveling in the same direction after the altercation when Velez threw a protein shaker cup at the other car, hitting a girl sitting in the passenger seat.

The two cars turned onto another roadway when Velez cut the car off, forcing the driver to turn into a parking lot, according to police. Officers said Velez got out of his van, went up to the other car and reached through an open window to tried to pull the driver out. He then tried to pull the girl in the passenger seat from the back left window, according to police.

Then, police said the driver got out of the car to stop Velez and was later dragged by her shirt. The other passengers in the car got out and began hitting him until he left in his van, according to the department. Authorities were later able to find the van at a 7-Eleven gas station that afternoon.

The department says Velez faces throwing a deadly missile, burglary with battery, and battery charges.