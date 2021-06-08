The average household in Orlando owes around $10,500 in credit card debt, study shows

FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019 file photo shows Visa credit cards in New Orleans. Borrowing by Americans fell in January 2021 for the first time in five months, as a big drop in the use of credit cards offset increases in auto loans and student loans. The Federal Reserve reported Friday, March 5, 2021 that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January, the first setback since a $9 billion decline in August. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Though 2020 was a year many would rather forget, one promising trend that’s bled into this year is the rate at which people are paying down debt.

WalletHub’s finance researchers crunched the numbers and learned people in the United States paid off $82.1 billion in debt in 2020 alone. Data shows people haven’t slowed down much when paying off their debt either.

But it’s not all good news.

The country collectively owes nearly $900 billion to credit card companies. WalletHub goes as far as to call it a national problem. When averaged by household, it comes out to $7,519, according to finance experts. WalletHub predicts that by the end of 2021, consumers would add $60 billion to the collective balance since the economy continues to reopen through the coronavirus pandemic.

After comparing credit card debt in 182 major metropolitan areas, Orlando comes out as one of the cities where households owe significant credit card debt.

Ad

Households in Orlando on average owe $10,533, according to the report. Fort Lauderdale leads the state with average credit card debt of $14,400 per household.

The study, which actually ranks cities by the average credit card debt paid down by household, ranks Orlando at No. 134. Data shows households have paid off around $712 of credit card debt in the first quarter of the year.

That’s not much considering collectively, households in Orlando owe $1,181,150,175 to credit cards. Residents have collectively put nearly $80,000,000 toward the overall credit card debt, hardly making a dent. WalletHub calculated these figures using information from the U.S. Census Bureau and Federal Reserve and TransUnion.

Study findings say it’s been harder to make more payments as the economy is reopening and there’s more temptation to swipe that credit card. Finance experts offered tips to manage credit card debt.

Ad