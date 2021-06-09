8-foot alligator attacks Florida woman walking dog

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – A Florida woman is recovering from injuries after being attacked by an alligator.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say the 43-year-old woman was walking her dog Tuesday near a pond in Pinellas County when she was bitten by the gator.

Witnesses say the woman was walking near the water line when the nearly 8-foot gator lunged out of the water and tried to attack her dog. The woman was able to save the animal but slipped and the reptile latched on to her leg.

Pinellas County deputies say the woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to her right leg.

A trapper was called and removed the alligator from the neighborhood.

Wildlife officials say gator mating season begins in May and runs through July. They say everyone should be cautious walking around water and when gators are the most active.