Grandma of slain teen disappointed with possible plea deal for man accused of killing him

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The grandmother of Bryce Williams, the 17-year-old gunned down on New Year’s Day 2018, Kim Crow said she is “hugely disappointed” with a possible plea deal for her grandson’s accused killer.

Antwaan Ricks, the man arrested for killing Williams, was indicted by a Seminole County Grand jury on first-degree felony murder and attempted robbery with a firearm inflicting death.

Crow said her heartache was amplified when she learned a notice of hearing was set for June 17 and attorneys were considering a second-degree murder charge and a 20-year sentence.

“It made me feel like the night he was murdered it just was like a kick in the stomach catches you so off guard,” Crow said.

Williams was shot while sitting in his car at Lake Hodge Park in Casselberry and it would take two years before authorities would arrest Ricks.

“We miss him, we miss him terribly, his crazy laugh, his goofy self, his fearless hairdos,” Crow said.

Crow said she trusted the detective work and all the evidence gathered would have made this a slam dunk case.

“I’m hoping that they are going to take a pause and reevaluate, ‘Is this the right thing moving forward?”

Crow said nothing has been finalized yet and a judge could still hand down a harsher penalty.