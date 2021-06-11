Clear icon
Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Volusia County

Deputies were not injured in the incident

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot in a deputy-involved shooting in Volusia County on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the man was shot on Tanglewood Road in DeBary.

This is just west of U.S. 17 and just south of Highbanks Road.

The person shot is expected to survive, according to investigators.

Deputies were not injured in the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he will give an update on the shooting at 1 p.m. on Friday.

“Thankful that our deputies are going home safe and proud of the way they handled themselves out here,” Chitwood said.

He said the incident was a perfect example of an ambush in waiting.

“Thanks to the training & experience of these deputies, they kept themselves & each other alive, then gave aid to a man who could have killed them,” Chitwood said.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

