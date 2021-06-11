Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot in a deputy-involved shooting in Volusia County on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the man was shot on Tanglewood Road in DeBary.

This is just west of U.S. 17 and just south of Highbanks Road.

The weapons and ammunition in the shed where deputies responded tonight. Adult male subject was wounded but deputies rendered aid and he should be on the road to recovery. pic.twitter.com/CbZrhnhpd2 — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) June 11, 2021

The person shot is expected to survive, according to investigators.

Deputies were not injured in the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he will give an update on the shooting at 1 p.m. on Friday.

“Thankful that our deputies are going home safe and proud of the way they handled themselves out here,” Chitwood said.

Deputies are on scene of a deputy-involved shooting at 120 Tanglewood Road, DeBary. The subject was wounded but is expected to survive. No deputies were injured. More information and body camera video of the incident will be posted as soon as possible. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) June 11, 2021

He said the incident was a perfect example of an ambush in waiting.

“Thanks to the training & experience of these deputies, they kept themselves & each other alive, then gave aid to a man who could have killed them,” Chitwood said.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.