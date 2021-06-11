Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Yellowstone National Park tests driverless electric shuttles

National Park Service observing how technology can be used in its parks

CNN Newsource

Driverless, electric shuttle at Yellowstone National Park (Image: Yellowstone National Park).
A driverless electric shuttle is the newest way to get around Yellowstone National Park.

The shuttle is called “TEDDY,” which stands for The Electric Driverless Demonstration in Yellowstone.

The new service started Wednesday, offering short rides from a lodge area to nearby shops and restaurants. TEDDY can seat eight people.

The shuttle will be free for about six weeks, which will help the National Park Service see how the technology can be used in parks.

