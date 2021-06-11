Yellowstone National Park tests driverless electric shuttles

A driverless electric shuttle is the newest way to get around Yellowstone National Park.

The shuttle is called “TEDDY,” which stands for The Electric Driverless Demonstration in Yellowstone.

[TRENDING: ‘Conch touch this:’ Woman arrested | 5 tips to cool your car quickly | What’s the massive tunnel thingy?]

The new service started Wednesday, offering short rides from a lodge area to nearby shops and restaurants. TEDDY can seat eight people.

Ad

TEDDY is ready to roll! This morning, Yellowstone’s automated vehicle shuttle system, The Electric Driverless Demonstration in Yellowstone, successfully transported its first passengers. Visitors in Canyon Village can ride TEDDY until August 31.https://t.co/fJTLKKJkdS pic.twitter.com/pMIk3vbH3V — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) June 9, 2021

The shuttle will be free for about six weeks, which will help the National Park Service see how the technology can be used in parks.