Crews find missing 82-year-old Florida man after searching for him for nearly 3 days

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Crews found a missing 82-year-old Citrus County man after investigators were searching for him for nearly three days, according to state officials.

James Taylor was found safe and sound in a heavily wooded area, according to officers.

Officers said Taylor was reunited with his family.

Found! After missing for nearly three days, we are relieved and grateful that James Taylor has been found safe in a... Posted by MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife on Friday, June 11, 2021

Taylor was reported missing around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, he was found around 4 p.m. on Friday.

“This story could have easily had a tragic ending, but thanks to the efforts of everyone who worked tirelessly to find the missing gentleman,” state officials said in a Facebook post.