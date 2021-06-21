The Weekly: Looking back at News 6′s Real Talk: What’s Changed town hall

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the week leading up to Juneteenth, News 6 took a closer look at the progress that has been made since the death of George Floyd.

The community panelists in this week’s “Real Talk” town hall also reflected on the changes that are still needed.

This week’s episode of “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” focuses on the powerful discussion led by News 6 anchor Ginger Gadsden.

You can also watch the full town hall on ClickOrlando.com/realtalk.