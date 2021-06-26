Alert issued for missing 1-year-old DeBary girl

(Left) Annabella Bartlett is missing and may be in the company of Natalie Bovee (Right)

DeBARY, Fla. – A missing child alert has been issued for a 1-year-old DeBary girl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced early Saturday that authorities are looking for Annabella Bartlett, who may be with 40-year-old Natalie Bovee. Their relationship has not been disclosed.

Bartlett, who has been missing since June 19, was last seen near the 500 block of Quail Down Drive in DeBary.

The FDLE said Bovee may be driving a black 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Florida tag 66032Z.

Bartlett was described as a white girl with brown hair and hazel eyes. She’s 2 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds.

Bovee is a white woman with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She’s 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

No other details have been released. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.