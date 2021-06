A missing child alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy from Fort Myers.

Authorities are looking for Alexander Connolly, who was last seen in the 3600 block of Broadway Avenue in Fort Myers.

Connolly was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, but jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911, the FDLE at 1-888-356-4774) or the Fort Meyers Police Department at 239-321-7700.