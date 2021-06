ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s police chief is staying in The City Beautiful after being considered for the job as Fort Lauderdale’s top cop.

Chief Orlando Rolón issued a statement Monday saying he has withdrawn his candidacy after discussing it with his family.

“I am beyond proud to continue serving this city and I am committed to leading this exceptional agency and the dedicated men and women who protect us all,” Rolón wrote.

Rolón has been with the Orlando Police Department for nearly 30 years.