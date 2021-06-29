Orlando is the No. 1 travel destination for Fourth of July, AAA says

Travelers line up to go through a TSA checkpoint at Orlando International Airport before the Memorial Day weekend Friday, May 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Holiday travel is rebounding from its COVID-19 pandemic slump and this Fourth of July, many of those travelers will be flocking to Orlando.

AAA said in a recent news release that nearly 2.6 million Floridians are expected to travel this weekend, an increase of 36% when compared to last year and the second-highest amount on record. Nationwide, 47.7 million Americans are planning to take a trip, a 40% increase when compared to July 4, 2020.

“Travel is back this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue vacations they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kickoff of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day.”

AAA also looked at travel booking data for flights and tours to determine the top destinations:

Orlando, Florida Anaheim, California Denver, Colorado Las Vegas, Nevada Seattle, Washington Chicago, Illinois New York, New York Atlanta, Georgia Boston, Massachusetts Kahului, Maui, Hawaii

For Floridians, most who plan to travel will be doing so by car, according to figures provided by AAA.

Florida July 4 travel figures Total Auto Air Other 2021 2,591,109 2,393,767 174,107 23,235 2020 1,906,846 1,823,936 68,550 14,360 2019 2,605,796 2,270,959 194,490 140,346 Change 2020-2021 36% 31% 154% 62% Change 2019-2020 -27% -20% -65% -90%

That auto travel could be more expensive as AAA reports that Independence Day gas prices will likely hit highs not seen since 2014.

“Road trips provide a sense of freedom and more control over the duration of your trip,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “Even more expensive gas prices are unlikely to deter Americans from that road trip many have waited more than a year for. If anything, motorists are more likely to cut back on other expenses like lodging and dining out, to offset the higher cost of fuel.”

As of June 21, the average gas price in Florida was $2.94 per gallon compared to previous July Fourth prices of $2.11 per gallon in 2020, $2.68 in 2019, $2.73 in 2018, $2.15 in 2017, $2.23 in 2016, $2.67 in 2015 and $3.60 in 2014.

AAA posts average gas prices daily at this link.

It’s not just gas prices that have swelled recently. Travelers can also expect rates for mid-range hotels to be up between 32% and 35%, plus rental car rates are up 86% compared to last year.

No matter where or how you’re traveling, AAA suggests using caution and planning ahead.

To help travelers in that regard, AAA put together the map you see embedded below showing COVID-19 restrictions in each state. You can also click here to view it.