11 people from Central Florida Behavioral Health due to overdoses

The Orange County Fire Rescue Department said that 11 people, two adults and nine juveniles, were transported on Sunday from Central Florida Behavioral Health as overdose patients.

All 11 individuals are alert and in stable condition at a hospital.

Authorities said the nine juveniles are believed to have ingested some type of narcotic.

Authorities were first called to Central Florida Behavioral Health to transport one female juvenile who overdosed, then later came back for more patients who overdosed.